Lisa Kudrow banned hugging at her mother's funeral and said she felt like a 'monster'

Lisa Kudrow told the Hollywood Reporter that she didn’t allow hugging at her mother’s funeral.

Kudrow was in the emergency room with her mother when she died in late February.

Kudrow said: “I’m a freak and all I could think that whole day was there has to be coronavirus here.”

The “Friends” actress also said: “Most people were just looking at me like I was a monster when I’d take two steps back, put up my hands and say, ‘Hi, thanks for coming.'”

Kudrow said she isn’t sure whether she actually contracted the coronavirus or not, but if she did it was “really mild.”

Speaking to the Hollywood Reporter, Kudrow said she was the one who had to ask the rabbi to tell everyone there would be no hugging allowed at the ceremony: “That was the hardest decision because we weren’t there yet and we had only just heard the words ‘social distancing.'”

Kudrow’s mother died in February as the coronavirus was beginning to spread to the west but had not yet been declared a global pandemic.

“I’m a freak and all I could think that whole day was there has to be coronavirus here. Some people [understood] and most people were just looking at me like I was a monster when I’d take two steps back, put up my hands and say, ‘Hi, thanks for coming.’ That was hard,” she said.

Kudrow said she was thankful that they even got a funeral for her mother, and clarified that everyone in attendance was hugging each other, apart from herself.

“I just couldn’t bear it if I got someone sick. From that moment on, I just acted like I’ve got it, so what do I need to do?”

Kudrow said she isn’t sure if she did actually have the coronavirus, but said that if she did, it was “really mild.”

