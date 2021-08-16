‘Reminiscence’ director Lisa Joy says she thought about producing the film under a male pseudonym because of sexism

Lisa Joy. HBO

Lisa Joy’s debut feature film “Reminiscence” hits theaters and HBO Max this week.

She said she almost produced the film under a male pseudonym because of film industry sexism.

“I thought it would get more traction if I did it under a male name,” she told The Independent.

“Westworld” co-creator Lisa Joy said that she contemplated pitching her upcoming big-budget film “Reminiscence” under a male pseudonym due to sexism in the film industry.

“When I sent out the script, I did think about doing it under a pseudonym. I thought it would get more traction if I did it under a male name,” she told The Independent. “In the end, I opted not to do that, but I’ve definitely encountered a lot of bias and prejudice before in my career.”

The film, which stars Hugh Jackman as an underground scientist and private investigator who helps their clients access lost memories, marks Joy’s feature film debut.

Joy continued to tell the publication that despite being multi-Emmy nominated for her works as a writer, producer, and director on HBO’s acclaimed sci-fi drama “Westworld,” studio executives were shocked when they read her script for “Reminiscence” and would often remark on her ability to successfully write male characters.

“The reaction I would get from people was like: ‘This is not who or what we were expecting,'” she said.

“Oftentimes they would give me these ‘compliments’ that were basically like, ‘It’s so unique for a woman to be able to write a man,’ and I’d be like: ‘Why?’ Is it so hard for a woman to imagine those lofty heights of intelligence and depth?”

Rebecca Ferguson and Hugh Jackman in Lisa Joy’s ‘Reminiscence.’ Ben Rothstein / Warner Bros.

Joy, who began her career as a TV writer, earned her first directing credit on “Westworld” in 2018. Her episode “Riddle of the Sphinx” was acclaimed by fans and critics alike who praised her creative storytelling and visual mastery.

At the time of the show’s season two premiere, the actor Jeffrey Wright, who stars as Bernard, told Insider that Joy is a “remarkable and wonderful” director who draws great performances from her actors.

“You just want to deliver for her because she’s so wonderfully supportive, and so, in turn, you want to be there for her,” he said.

“She’s also just a super interesting thinker and clear in her vision and highly organized. You put all that together, and you just want to bring it for her. In the midst of a 19-hour day, like the 18th hour, she still defaults toward self-effacing humor and the absurdity of it all but with a focus on doing something special.”

“Reminiscence,” which also stars Rebecca Ferguson, Thandie Newton, and boasts a score by the acclaimed composer Ramin Djawadi, was acquired by Warner Bros. after a bidding war. The film is set for release in theaters and on HBO Max on August 20.