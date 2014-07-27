Lisa Ho Is Back In Business With The Launch Of Her New Label 'L'

Getty Images

Lisa Ho is launching her new label L in Myer on August 20.

The move comes after a tumultuous couple of years for the Australian designer who was forced to close Lisa Ho Designs and Lisa Ho Retail last year.

The businesses went into liquidation with debts of about $11 million.

And in January this year Ho filed a lawsuit against her former friend Hamish McLaren, claiming McLaren had taken $850,000 of her superannuation.

But now Ho plans to launch the L by Lisa Ho ready-to-wear collection in Myer department stores around the country, with 40 new creations of stretch silk and wool blend dresses.

Ho says the new pieces in the L by Lisa Ho range will be modern and easy to wear with an urban edge maintaining a signature style and essence.

