Lisa Frank just launched a new clothing line that's blinding and wonderful

Instagram/Lisa Frank Tigers and dolphins and unicorns, oh my.

Those of us who grew up in the 90s remember the sparkly, rainbow-infused, so-cute-it-hurts animal designs created by Lisa Frank. Anybody who was anybody carried a Lisa Frank Trapper Keeper inside a Lisa Frank backpack, and most likely slept in a room plastered with Lisa Frank posters. (True devotees might also remember that Mila Kunis starred in a Lisa Frank commercial!)

Now, you can rekindle your love for the brand with a totally new clothing line.

The line officially launched last week and includes an array of dresses, leggings, crop tops, sweatshirts, t-shirts, and tanks, all printed with the Lisa Frank’s signature patterns and animals like the Dancing Dolphins, Skye the pegasus, Hunter the leopard, and Rainbow Chaser the horse. The items range in price from $25 to $60.



Check out the whole line of designs right here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.