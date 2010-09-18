Lisa Falcone Wants To Convert Her New Mansion From "1980s Caligula" Porn Palace To Something Classier

Photo: businessweek

Could there have been a better buyer for Bob Guccione’s former UES mansion than flamboyant hedge fund spouse Lisa Falcone?Back when the epic double-wide townhouse belonged to the Penthouse publisher, Guccione added a Roman-inspired indoor pool and marble columns with his face carved into them. The Internet ruined porno mags, Guccione lost the place to creditors, and the Falcones ended up buying the house for $49 million (the fourth biggest deal of the last decade).



They’re now making some changes—adding a movie theatre, sauna, gym, plunge pool, etc.—because, ew, Caligula is so ’80s!

Fledgling entertainment mogul Lisa Falcone (pictured above in the couple’s other home, the townhouse next door) explains the overarching design goals to BusinessWeek: “Falcone says she’s trying to restore it to its pre-Guccione elegance. ‘It’s actually not the Guccione Mansion, but the Milbank House,’ says Falcone. ‘[Jeremiah Milbank] had two daughters who loved to swim, then Guccione bought it and turned it into a 1980s Caligula.'” An admirable plan, perhaps, but a walk-in closet with a bar sounds pretty Guccione to us.

