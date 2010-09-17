Thanks To Lack Of Pre-Nup, Lisa Falcone Takes Over Husband's Hedge Fund Conference Room

There’s always something fun to write about Lisa Falcone, Phil Falcone’s (of the hedge fund, Harbinger) wife, who it turns out, has taken over Harbinger’s office so that the company she started, Everest Entertainment, has space to help the music producer Swizz Beatz with his new album, says Bloomberg.



Analysts at the hedge fund don’t even look twice anymore, even if she’s wearing a low-cut leather dress, which she was, when Bloomberg visited Harbinger’s – and her – New York office.

“Eighteen years and no prenup means family office.”

Falcone always says sh*t like that – the woman is hilarious. She trained her pig to play the piano and dance in circles for a Cheerio (the reward), she’ll play soccer in a ballgown, and now she’s taken over the office of one of New York’s biggest hedge funds like it’s no big thing.

Because she owns it just as much as her husband, she says –

“Obviously, my husband’s made the money, but we’ve been together 18 years, and the person behind the person isn’t usually seen,” she says. “So the money I’m using I’ve earned.”

No matter that her point would be hotly disputed in court. She’s got to be right.

Not only is she up at 4 a.m., but she says she’s always optimistic – an attitude that surely has helped Falcone earn a buck or two.

She’s also highly entertaining – and funny. Her husband probably saves like, at least a million a year on entertainment expenses because observing his wife’s behaviour is so fun.

