WATCH: 'House' Actress Stars In MoveOn's Bold Anti-Abortion Ad

MoveOn.org is launching a strike against GOP legislation that would limit abortion access, and it’s got a Hollywood advocate on its side: Lisa Edelstein of “House.”



In the ad below, Edelstein — in retro, “Mad Men” garb — walks slowly towards a closet and eventually opens the door. The ad ends on a shot of an ominously powerful symbol — a single wire hanger is hanging from the rod.

One hopes Edelstein (and her publicists) have cleared their schedule for the week. She’s likely going to be buried under the reaction from right-wing media outlets, raging YouTube commenters and her different-minded Hollywood peers (we’re looking at you, Patricia Heaton).

We’ll see if/how Fox News reacts to this ad — and if anyone pulls punches based on the fact that “House” is one of Fox’s most successful shows.

Video below.



