Michigan Lawmaker Banned For Saying 'Vagina' Will Perform 'The Vagina Monologues' In Protest

Michigan lawmaker Lisa Brown, who was barred from speaking during debates after saying the word “vagina” on the state House floor, will perform “The Vagina Monologues” in protest Monday night.



Brown will be joined by the play’s creator, Eve Ensler, and other lawmakers on the steps of the Michigan state capitol.

Brown announced the performance via her Facebook page.

Photo: Facebook

Last week, when speaking against a bill that aims to put new regulations on abortion providers and prohibit abortions after 20 weeks, Brown concluded her remarks with a statement that made Republican lawmakers freak out.

“Mr. Speaker, I’m flattered that you’re all so interested in my vagina, but ‘no’ means ‘no,'” Brown said.

Brown was banned by Republican leadership from speaking on an unrelated bill the following day.

In a subsequent op-ed for The Detroit News, Brown defended her comments.

“It is not acceptable for male legislators to silence women and tell us that we can’t even speak about our bodies,” Brown wrote.

The playwright Ensler tweeted that she “can’t wait to moan” in advance of the performance Monday night:

Photo: Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.