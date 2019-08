Steve Jobs had his first child, Lisa-Brennan Jobs, at age 23. At first, he rejected claims that she was his child. After taking a court-mandated paternity test, Jobs accepted Lisa as his daughter. He admitted later on in life he was simply not prepared for fatherhood.

Produced by Emma Fierberg



Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.