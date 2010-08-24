Long Island Railroad Suspends All Trains Because Of "Major Disaster" -- Here's How To Get Home Tonight

Ever since a fire destroyed train switches this morning, the LIRR (Long Island Rail Road) has been suspended for the better part of today, inconveniencing thousands of people who haven’t been able to commute into or out of New York City.



The brief fire that was quickly put out this morning has apparently completely crippled the LIRR.

Currently all LIRR trains except one are not running and they won’t be in time for rush hour (see image below for details).

UPDATE from NY 1:

Long Island Rail Road has resumed “very limited” service through Jamaica, but major delays are still expected.

The limited service is being offered from Penn Station and Atlantic Terminal through Jamaica. No connecting service will be available at Jamaica.

(So you’re still going to have an impossible time getting home and should probably find a friend or a hotel.)

From the New York Times:”We are not going to be able to operate all of our trains in the evening rush hour,” said Sam Zambuto, a railroad spokesman.

Mass delays on the LIRR.

Unhelpfully, the LIRR says that fares will be the same on the other trains that won’t get you home.So right now, the only way to get home seems to be a car.

If operations cannot be restored, “you’re talking a major disaster here,” said William Henderson, executive director of the Permanent Citizens Advisory Council, a riders’ group. “You are going to have a lot of people who are looking for ways to get home tonight.”

Or you can take your chances on the E, J, and Z subway lines. If they’re not overcrowded and you get on, they will get you to Jamaica Station. And if you get to Jamaica, the LIRR may be able to get you to your hometown. But those are two big ifs.

The subway station is not built to handle the capacity of the railroad’s primary terminal, Pennsylvania Station in Midtown Manhattan.

It was unclear whether the railroad would be able to restore eastbound service out of Jamaica.

So find a good friend or call a hotel ASAP because it looks like that’s where you’re staying tonight.

If you’re surprised that something this disastrous could happen at the MTA, this “LIRR Rap” video should change your mind.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.