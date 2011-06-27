Liquidnet lifts the veil on dark pool sentiment [VIDEO]

John Adam, head of research at Liquidnet, says IROs are concerned about macro conditions and whether they point to a double-dip recession. In turn, they want to know how institutions are reacting, and whether there’s a preponderance of equities buying or selling.

Adam describes how Liquidnet, a dark pool trading platform, created InfraRed in partnership with the NYSE to ‘lift the veil’ off of institutional sentiment. ‘The more transparency we can provide [to IROs], the more control we can give them in a very volatile market,’ he says. Two-year InfraRed now has around 500 users.



[Article by Neil Stewart, IR magazine]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.