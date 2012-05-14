PHOTOS: This Is What A Liquidmetal iPhone 5 Could Look Like

Photo: Jon Fawcett, Fuse Chicken

It seems like the talk of an iPhone using Liquidmetal just won’t die.While we were told by one of Liquidmetal’s inventors that Apple would use the alloy in a breakthrough product, he also said it could be a few more years before the company can pull it off.



In the meantime, we came across some cool Liquidmetal iPhone 5 concept designs from Jon Fawcett, one of the designers behind the Une Bobine. It’s a really cool iPhone stand/charger that’s getting a lot of attention on Kickstarter.

