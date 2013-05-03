Liquidators Chasing Tinkler After He Allegedly Allowed One Of His Companies To Trade While Insolvent

Getty/Cameron Spencer

Nathan Tinkler can not seem to catch a break.

After a Supreme Court decision on Tuesday approved a funding agreement between one of the Coal Barron’s companies and Blackwood Corporation, Liquidators are chasing him for allegedly trading while insolvent, reports The Sydney Morning Herald.

That deal provided the funding to wind up Tinkler’s Mulsanne Resources, and now Liquidator Ferrier Hodgson has launched legal action against him for trading while insolvent. It’s also taking action against former directors Matthew Keen and Troy Palmer, reports Gareth Hutchens.

This comes after Mulsanne failed to buy $28.4 million in Blackwood shares, and then missed a payment extension.

Read the full story here.



