Liquid-Plumr Just Launched This Incredibly Sleazy Ad

“I’m here to snake your drain.” “I’m here to flush your pipe.” These are the one-liners in Liquid-Plumr’s new campaign for its Double Impact pipe de-clogging product. The only thing missing from this trip through every porn movie cliche the company could think of seems to be the joke about laying some pipe.
DDB San Francisco ought to be ashamed of itself. But the ad agency can claim one saving grace: It chose Clay Weiner to direct the spot. Yes, that’s a real person.
Without further comment:
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.