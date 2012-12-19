Scientists Create Liquid Metal Headphone Wires That Can Stretch 8x Normal Length

Steve Kovach

Scientists at North Carolina State University have developed a special wire for headphones that can stretch up to eight times its original length while still delivering sound.

The wire has a special liquid metal alloy made from gallium and indium. The only problem: If the wire’s casing breaks, the liquid metal could leak out.

In a research paper, the researchers say the liquid metal wire could also be used for electronic textiles or gadget chargers.

Thanks to Engadget for finding this.

Here’s a quick video demo:

