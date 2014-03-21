Teenagers Create Viral Twitter Account To Show Off Their Drunken Idiotic Behaviour -- And They Don't Care Who Sees It

A Twitter account featuring photos of drunk high school students in Long Island, N.Y. is under fire, and the teenagers might have a hard time explaining this to the college admissions department.

The pictures posted on @LIPartyStories show kids half naked, passed out in their own vomit, on sidewalks and on toilets, and in sexually compromising positions, reports CBS News.

Many of their names and high schools are displayed.

Their faces are not blurred out on the Twitter page, but we’ve blurred them out here.

Parents seem concerned that kids don’t understand that once something is out on the Internet, it’s there forever.

The page is still going strong. It has about 25,000 followers right now.

When the account made headlines, it seemed the teenagers were proud, retweeting the articles about the photos and tweets into the @LIPartyStories’ feed.

Suffolk County Police said they are aware of the Twitter account, but said it would only be used as part of a larger investigation if someone filed a formal complaint.

“Kids do stupid things. We’ve probably all done stupid things, now you’ve got social media to be able to publish to the world how dumb you are forever,” Port Washington parent Peter Winick told CBS 2’s Andrea Grymes.

