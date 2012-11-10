Lionsgate Crushes Q2 Expectations Thanks To 'Hunger Games' DVD Sales

Photo: Bloomberg Markets magazine

Lionsgate reported a big $77.5 million in second quarter earnings due in part to summer films and its huge 2012 blockbuster, “The Hunger Games.”Wall Street predicted $621.8 million in total revenue for the company, a number that Lionsgate blew past reporting a 97 per cent jump to a total of $707 million in revenue.



Despite a decline 29 per cent decline in television, Lionsgate reported a theatrical revenue bump of $93.9 million for the quarter ending September 30 to $116.2 million in part to three films, neither which performed especially well domestically:

Domestic Worldwide

“The Expendables 2″: $84.8 million $289.5 million

“The Possession“: $49 million $76.6 million

“Step Up Revolution“: $35 million $140.5 million

However, the big revenue winner for Lionsgate were “The Hunger Games” DVD sales. Released August 18, the film sold 3.8 million DVD and Blu-ray copies opening weekend.

Since then, Lionsgate hasn’t updated how many copies of the film have been purchased; however, the company says its $261.9 million revenue in entertainment revenue for the quarter–an $141.5 million increase over last years same quarter–is primarily in part to DVD sales.

Last year, during the same quarter, theatrical releases brought in $120.4 million.

“The Hunger Games” has earned $686.5 million to date worldwide.

The next big money maker for Lionsgate should be Twilight (from its Summit acquisition in January) which is already garnering lines of fans in downtown Los Angeles before its premiere next week.

