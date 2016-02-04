Lionsgate is reportedly restarting talks to acquire Starz

It looks like talks of Lionsgate picking up Starz are back on the table.

Bloomberg reports that Lions Gate Entertainment Corp., which owns the Hollywood studio Lionsgate, has restarted conversations about a possible acquisition of the premium cable channel.

Discussions between advisers for both parties are reportedly in the “early” stage, and might not turn into anything solid.

Lionsgate is reporting earnings Thursday and is said to be focusing on Starz after that.

Talks of an acquisition previously surfaced in 2014, but it reportedly didn’t go through because of Starz’s valuation. Nevertheless, the channel company swapped 4.5 per cent of its stock for 3.4 per cent of Lionsgate’s outstanding shares last year.

John Malone, the billionaire owner of Starz, sits on Lionsgate’s board because of the deal.

