Lionsgate's Stock Plunges 9 per cent...Why?

We’re not market analysts, but it seems like Lionsgate’s stock should be soaring. The studio just announced that its Saw franchise is on track to being the most successsful horror franchise ever and the Mad Men season finale was last night. Granted Mad Men‘s ratings aren’t outstanding, nor do we have yesterday night’s numbers (Nielsen, we’re waiting…), but we bet a lot of people tuned in for the cliffhanger-heavy season-two ender. But maybe they didn’t like it. Or they loved it but are concerned about the fact that creator Matthew Weiner still hasn’t signed on for season 3!



Nonetheless, defying most logical explanation, Lionsgate’s stock plunged nine per cent today. So what gives? Leave your suggestions/speculation in the comments below.

