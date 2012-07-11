Lionsgate Officially Splits Final 'Hunger Games' Book Into 2 Films

Photo: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fmkV5JvDZrA&feature=related

“Hunger Games” fans will certainly have something to be thankful for the next few Thanksgivings.After months of speculation, Lionsgate has officially confirmed that “Mockingjay,” the final book in the “Hunger Games” trilogy, will be split into two separate films—opening November 21, 2014, and November 20, 2015.



“The Hunger Games: Catching Fire,” the second instalment , is due out November 22, 2013, and is still in the process of casting, although Jena Malone and Philip Seymour Hoffman have recently signed on to star alongside Jennifer Lawrence and company.

No word yet on whether “Fire” director Francis Lawrence will return for the the final two films, but with a November 2014 release date for “The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1” already looming, they will likely look to keep him as long as “Fire” is well-received.

