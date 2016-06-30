Lionsgate is in advanced talks to acquire Starz

Bloomberg reports that

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (usually seen as Lionsgate) is in “advanced” talks to buy the premium-cable network Starz.

The studio is behind the “Hunger Games” movie franchise but has also produced a number of television shows, including “Orange Is the New Black,” “Mad Men,” and “Casual” on Hulu. Owning a television network would give Lionsgate a natural home for its programming.

The potential deal would value Starz at $30 per share and could be announced in the next few days, according to Bloomberg’s sources.

The two have apparently been close to a deal for months now.

Starz, long known for showing movies, has had a number of recent breakout original series, including “Outlander” and “The Girlfriend Experience.”

