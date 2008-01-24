Sound, Fury, Nothing: WGA And Lionsgate Close To Meaningless Deal.

The NY Times says striking Hollywood writers are close to a deal with Lionsgate. It’s a non-event: Like the side deals the guild has struck with United Artists, The Weinstein Company or World Wide Pants, it will be rendered moot by whatever deal the writers strike with the studios. Which should be sooner than later, as the two sides are starting talks again, and the writers’ leverage drops every day.

Related: WGA Signs Another Studio: Will It Matter?

Is the Strike Really Sending TV Watchers To Video Games, DVDs?

NBC U: Strike Has Had “No Noticeable Impact” On Q4

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.