Lionsgate Buys Sundance Winner "Push"

Sundance Film Festival winner Push: Based on the Novel By Sapphire has finally found a buyer. Lionsgate has acquired the film and plans to use Oprah and studio mogul Tyler Perry to promote the flick.



“Push” stars newcomer Gabourey “Gabby” Sidibe, Mo’Nique, Paula Patton, Mariah Carey, and Lenny Kravitz and tells the story of an overweight, illiterate teen in Harlem who is accepted into an alternative school just as she’s about to give birth to her second child.

The film should not be confused with Summit Entertainment’s thriller Push, slated to open this week. However, news of Lionsgate’s Push acquisition coupled with the fact that Lionsgate and Summit now have similarly titled films means we may finally know how those ridiculous “Lionsgate’s buying Summit” rumours got started.

Photo from The Hollywood Reporter

