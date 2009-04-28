Lionsgate And Relativity Ink Distribution Deal*

UPDATE: The LA Times has uncovered some of the financial details of the deal: Relativity will share marketing costs with Lionsgate, which will take a double-digit distribution fee for releasing Relativity’s movies. That’s a pretty standard figure—only incredibly powerful studios like DreamWorks are able to get their distributors to agree to a less than 10% fee.

EARLIER: After weeks of rumours, Ryan Kavanaugh’s production company, Relativity, announced today it reached a deal in which Lionsgate will distribute up to five of its movies a year.

The multi-year deal will begin with Brothers, starring Tobey Maguire, Jake Gyllenhaal and Natalie Portman, expected to be released later this year. Upcoming titles covered under the agreement include Gone in 60 Seconds director Dominic Sena’s Nic Cage starrer Season of the Witch and Jackie Chan’s The Spy Next Door.

The length of the deal as well as financial terms were not disclosed.

