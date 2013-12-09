The Lions Went For A 2-Point Conversion In A Snow Storm, And It Was Brilliant

The Eagles-Lions game has been completely derailed (greatly improved?) by a surprise snow storm in Philadelphia.

Because of the insane conditions, Detroit has decided not to attempt any field goals or extra points. They went for it on 4th and 2 from the 15-yard line. And after a Joique Bell touchdown, they went for two.

As Aaron Schatz of Football Outsiders points out, it’s a brilliant decision. If the snow lowers your odds of a successful extra point just a little, the stats say you ought to go for two.

There were a few inches of snow on the ground:

The play was clever:

Bell splashed around in the snow:

