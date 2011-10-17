A Brawl Nearly Erupted Between The Lions And 49ers After Their Coaches Got Into A Postgame Scuffle

San Francisco 49ers coach Jim Harbaugh got in a minor scuffle with Detroit Lions coach Jim Schwartz after the Niners’ 25-19 win today.



After a brief postgame handshake, Schwartz began chasing after the giddy Harbaugh. At that point, multiple players became involved, the the two teams squared off near the tunnel.

Nothing came of it, but it was pretty close to an ugly scene.

After the game, Schwartz said Harbaught cursed at him.

Here’s what he said, from PFT:

“I went to congratulate [Jim] Harbaugh and got shoved out of the way. . . . I didn’t expect an obscenity at that point.”

Here’s the video (the incident starts 20 seconds in):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

