Lions Quarterback Matthew Stafford Likely Out For The Year

It’s looking ike Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford is our for the year – for the second season in a row.



MLive.com reports that preliminary tests show Stafford sustained a grade three shoulder separation after getting slammed to the turf during Sunday’s game against the New York Jets.

Results from a second round of tests, performed Monday, are not back yet.

Not only did Stafford lose half of last season to a shoulder injury – the poor guy also sat out 5 games this year with one.

“I’ve got to talk some more with these doctors and kind of figure out what they’re thinking,” Stafford told Detroit radio program yesterday.

“It’s kind of frustrating to be coming back and, two games later, be knocked out again. We’ll take it day by day and figure out what the plan is.”

Matthew Stafford, a talented second-year player, is the tenth highest-paid player in the NFL.

