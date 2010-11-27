Lions QB Accuses Patriots Of Trying To Break His Arm

Photo: AP

Detroit Lions quarterback Shaun Hill says that someone on the New England Patriots defence “literally” tried to break his arm during yesterday’s Thanksgiving Day game.The incident happened on a QB sneak in the first half when Hill extended his arms to try and shove the ball into the endzone.



“Somebody was down there (in the pile) literally trying to break my arm, which is already broken. Literally, trying. And, uh, y’know, I guess wasn’t seen (by officials).”

Hill has been playing a with a fracture in his non-throwing forearm. Three weeks ago, a New York Jets player claimed the Lions were the dirtiest team he had ever played against.

