A Lions Player Sacked Tim Tebow, And Then Celebrated By Tebowing Right Next To Him

Detroit Lions linebacker Stephen Tulloch sacked Tim Tebow today.



And then he threw down one of the best “Tebowing” poses yet by bending down to a knee right next to the Denver Broncos QB.

For those of you who don’t know, Tebowing an internet fad where people bend down on one knee and act like they’re praying. It’s like planking.

Here’s the picture of Tulloch giving Tebow a taste of his own meme:

Photo: Twitter.com/billbarnwell

