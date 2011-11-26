The Lions Are This Close To Falling Apart Completely

Photo: AP

The big takeaway from yesterday’s much-anticipated Lions-Packers game: Detroit isn’t ready.We’ve probably known this ever since San Francisco exposed the Lions in Week Six (2-3 since).



But yesterday it was obvious that Detroit lacks the running game, secondary, maturity, or poise to really make a serious run at a Super Bowl.

After a hot start, Matthew Stafford has now thrown 9 INTs in his last 10 quarters. He’s hampered by a finger injury and that goofy glove that he has to wear. But still, he’s not the same guy we saw in Weeks 1-5 when teams weren’t preventing against big plays like they are now.

Ndamukong Suh is really good when he’s not making dirty plays. But that hasn’t been the case lately, as evidenced by his head-smashing, body-stomping antics yesterday.

Bottom line: the Lions aren’t falling apart yet, but it’s getting cose. Three of their final five games are brutal (@NO, @OAK, @GB), and who knows how long they’ll be without Suh.

They’ve been playing like crap for over a month. Their only impressive performance since Week 5 came against the Broncos when they hadn’t figured out how to really use Tim Tebow.

Right now, the Lions are frighteningly close to completely wasting a 5-0 start. If they don’t go at least 3-2 in their final five games and end up missing the playoffs, this will go down as the one of the most disappointing of their many disappointing seasons.

