Lions Go From Blackout To Sell Out After Beating Redskins

Photo: Flickr/Dave Hogg

There will be no sweating a blackout this weekend, as the Detroit Lions have already announced a sellout for Sunday’s game.TV viewers in the Metro area missed out on the Lions big come-from-behind victory over the Redskins last Sunday. But they quickly responded to the return of Matthew Stafford and flicker of life shown by their 2-5 team.



It does help that the New York Jets are visiting this weekend, and that coach Jim Schwartz was not afraid to fire a few shots at Rex Ryan’s defence.

Oh, it is on now.

