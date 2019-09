Matt Stafford was a little heated after throwing an interception last night and nearly ripped D.J. Moore’s helmet off as he tried to catch the guy who picked him.



As a result, a huge brawl broke out between the two teams. Watch below [via Big Lead Sports]:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.