Lionfish Signal Each Other Using Their Fins When They're Out Hunting: Australian Reseachers

Two lionfish hunting. Image Copyright Oona M. Lönnstedt



Predatory lionfish communicate with each other using a specific flared fin display, according to Australian-led research.

The authors say this is the first experimental demonstration of mutually beneficial cooperative and communicative hunting between pairs of predators.

The Lionfish signal for help to their hunting partners, who respond by helping herd groups of prey together, making them easier to catch.

They take turns striking at the prey, sharing equally the catch between themselves.

Oona Lonnstedt of James Cook University says this foraging behaviour has allowed lionfish to function as very successful predators and highlights that some fish display highly advanced social behaviours.

The research is published in the Royal Society Journal Biology Letters.

