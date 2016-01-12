In a huge disappointment, Lionel Messi wore a traditional black tux to the Ballon d'Or ceremony

In a ceremony on Monday evening, Lionel Messi is one of the finalists to win the coveted Ballon d’Or award given to the top footballer in the world from the past year.

But while many wonder if Messi will win his record fifth trophy, there was nearly as much anticipation in seeing what Messi would wear to the ceremony, having donned some striking and non-traditional tuxedos in past years.

Unfortunately, Messi disappointed the masses, showing up to the ceremony in a traditional black tux.

This is in stark contrast to what Messi has worn previously.

In 2013, Messi wore a polka dot suit.

In 2014, Messi stood out in his red tuxedo.

In 2012, it was suede.

And in accepting the Gold Boot trophy in 2013, he wore a flower suit.

