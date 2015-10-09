Lionel Messi is going to stand trial over $4 million in alleged unpaid taxes

Lionel Messi is going to face trial over tax fraud charges with his father, Jorge.

On Tuesday, it was reported that Messi would not face trial for allegedly defrauding Spain’s tax office of $US4.5 million (€4 million) in unpaid taxes from 2007 to 2009.

However, according to Eurosport’s Tom Adams, the judge in the case listened to the state attorney, who recommended Lionel stand trial with his father, despite the previous belief that Lionel had no knowledge of the alleged actions.

The state prosecutors originally wanted 18 months of prison time for Messi for the alleged offence.

According to Adams, state law calls for 22 and a half months in prison for the offence.

According to the Daily Mail, Messi and his father paid $US5.6 million (€5 million) in 2013 as a “corrective payment” when they were formally charged.

The Daily Mail reports that the prosecutor’s office claims revenue had been hidden using companies in Uuguay, Switzerland, Belize, and the United Kingdom.

Messi joined Barcelona FC in 2004, and the Daily Mail says Messi became a Spanish citizen in 2005.

