Lionel Messi has 'never been closer' to leaving Barcelona, but his new boss says he plans to fight to keep him at the club

Lionel Messi has “never been closer” to leaving Barcelona, according to Spanish soccer expert Guillem Balague.

Ronald Koeman, the club’s newly appointed manager, however, says he plans to speak with Messi and hopes to convince him to stay.

“At this point I need to speak to him because he is the captain,” Koeman said. “He is the best player in the world and the best player in the world you want in your team.”

Messi is rumoured to have asked to leave Barcelona following the club’s disastrous 8-2 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Barcelona has denied the rumour, but Spanish soccer expert Guillem Balague says the threat of the Argentine leaving the Camp Nou is very real.

“There have been moments in the past when Messi’s future at Barcelona has looked uncertain. But, make no mistake about it, he has never been closer to leaving than he is at the moment,”Balague wrote in his column on BBC Sport.

“By the time Messi’s contract ends next summer, he will have just turned 34,” he added.

“He will be the first to ask himself if he wants to be the leader of a transition that will probably take a couple of years – during which time Barcelona will not be able to compete at the highest level – or accept one of the many offers that have been out there and could return, most notably from Paris St-Germain and Manchester City.

“The choices facing Barcelona are stark. Persuade Messi to stay, sell him while they can for what they can – although with just 10 months remaining on his contract that buyout clause is the stuff of fantasy – or lose him for nothing in June next year,” Balague added.

Messi currently has a release clause of around $US700 million in his contract, and Barcelona are believed to be keen to get that much for the greatest player of all time.

Koeman, who was appointed as Barcelona’s new manager on Wednesday following the sacking of Quique Setien, says he plans on speaking with Messi and hopes he can convince him to stay.

“He’s still got a contract and is still a Barcelona player,”said Koeman at his introductory press conference. “At this point I need to speak to him because he is the captain.

“We need to work with him and speak with various players. We need to make some decisions but in Messi’s case I hope he stays with us.

He added: “He is the best player in the world and the best player in the world you want in your team, you don’t want him playing against you.

“As a coach I would love to work with Messi because he wins matches. If he’s at the ability and level he has always shown I’d be more than happy for him to stay.

Despite a disappointing, trophyless 2019/20 season for Barcelona, Messi once again shone, scoring 35 goals and providing 24 assists in all competitions.

