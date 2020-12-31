David Beckham is said to be plotting to lure Lionel Messi to MLS, days after the star said he wanted to play in the US

David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images Lionel Messi to Miami?

Lionel Messi could join up with the English soccer legend David Beckham in the US in 2022, according to media reports from Spain.

Catalunya Radio reports that Beckham is plotting to bring Messi and his former Barcelona teammate Luis Suarez to play for Beckham’s MLS franchise, Inter Miami.

Messi said earlier this week that he wanted to play in MLS before he retires.

The Argentine star is just six months from becoming the most sought-after free agent in soccer history.

In an interview earlier this week, Messi said he wanted to play soccer in the US before the end of his career, igniting hopes that one of the best players in history could move to MLS.

Speaking on Spanish TV on Sunday, Messi said that his future remained undecided but that he would like to experience what life was like in the US before retiring from the game.

Inevitably, Messi’s declaration sparked excitement among US soccer fans about the prospect, and now the first indications of where in the US he could end up have emerged.

Catalunya Radio reports that the former England captain Beckham is planning on trying to lure Messi to play for his MLS franchise, Inter Miami, in 2022.

The radio station says Beckham intends to sign Messi’s good friend and former teammate Luis Suarez for the franchise in the summer of 2022 and then use him as a way of enticing Messi to join his project in Florida.

The Spanish outlet Cadena Ser reported Wednesday that Messi had already bought an apartment in Miami more than a year ago.

Beckham has previously expressed a desire to bring the likes of Messi to MLS.

“Every team in the world would want Messi and Ronaldo on their teams,” he said earlier this year, referring also to Cristiano Ronaldo. “So that’s what we will try to do.”

If Beckham were to sign both Suarez and Messi, it would add to an already impressive roster for the fledgling MLS franchise.

Inter Miami has already managed to lure two big names from Europe, with the French midfielder Blaise Matuidi and the Argentina striker Gonzalo Higuain moving to Miami for its inaugural MLS season.

Getty/David Ramos Messi’s good friend Luis Suarez could be key to any deal.

Messi is just six months away from becoming the most sought-after free agent in soccer history when his contract with the Spanish giant Barcelona comes to an end. He previously handed in a transfer request after his relationship with the club president Josep Maria Bartomeu deteriorated.

Messi told the Spanish TV network La Sexta that he was keeping all his options open but that at some point he wanted to go to the US.

“I would like to play in the United States and experience life and the league there, but ultimately come back to Barcelona in some capacity,” he said in the interview, according to a BBC translation.

“I’m going to wait until the season ends,” he added. “Right now the most important thing is to focus on the team and finish the season well, to focus on trying to win trophies and not get distracted by other things.”

During the summer, when it looked as if Messi could leave Barcelona before this season, it was reported that he could eventually end up playing in New York.

The rumoured deal would have seen him first move to the Premier League giant Manchester City before moving to the US and playing for New York City FC, which shares owners with Manchester City.

