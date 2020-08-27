Lionel Messi seems to be on his way out of Barcelona. Here's how the Spanish giant might look playing without him for the first time in 16 years.

Getty/Octavio Passos/Marco Luzzani/Sebastian Frej/MB Media Francisco Trincao, Miralem Pjanic, and Eric Garcia could all feature for Barca next term.

Next season, for the first time since 2004, FC Barcelona looks like it will have to line up without Lionel Messi.

The 33-year-old told Barcelona on Tuesday that he intends to leave the club with immediate effect.

Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu has also said he intends to let go club greats Luis Suarez, Gerard Pique, and Jordi Alba, as well as a number of other players.

Here is how Barcelona could line up without Messi and co. next season.

It’s really happening.

Since breaking into the side in 2004, the Argentine has been the focal point of the Catalan’s team, scoring 634 goals and producing 285 assists to guide the club to 10 La Liga titles, four Champions Leagues, and six Spanish Cups. He has also won the Ballon d’Or a record six times.

While no move away from Barcelona is confirmed, the world’s biggest football clubs are circling, and it seems like Messi will actually leave.

On top of Messi’s proposed departure, Barcelona is also set to wave goodbye to a number of other club greats, with president Josep Maria Bartomeu looking to rebuild following a forgettable and trophyless season that was capped off with an 8-2 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarterfinal.

After the loss to Bayern, and prior to news of Messi’s intention to leave breaking, Bartomeu named only eight players in the Barcelona dressing room he intended to keep.

“Messi is untouchable & non-transferable,” he said in a press conference last week. “He knows it, we all know it.

“But there are various non-transferable players like [Marc Andre] ter Stegen, [Clement] Lenglet, [Nelson] Semedo, [Frenkie] De Jong, [Antoine] Griezmann, [Ousmane] Dembele.” He also said youngster Ansu Fati was not for sale.

Bartomeu’s comments suggest Luis Suarez, Gerard Pique, Sergio Busquets, Sergi Roberto, Jordi Alba, and Ivan Rakitic are all free to leave, while Samuel Umtiti, Arturo Vidal, Junior Firpo, and Jean-Clair Todibo also appear to have no future in Catalonia.

The exodus, including the loss of the irreplaceable Messi, means Barcelona will have a very different looking team under new manager Ronald Koeman next term.

Insider decided to take a look at what Barcelona could look like in the coming season. Check out our possible team below:

Barnaby Lane Barcelona could have a very different line up next season.

Bartomeu’s untouchables – Ter Stegen, Lenglet, Semedo, De Jong, Griezmann, and Dembele – are likely to make up the spine of the team, but around them, there are holes to fill.

The club has already completed the signing of Miralem Pjanic, 30, from Juventus, with Brazilian Arthur Melo, 23, going the other way. Pjanic is a technically astute midfielder, capable of moving the ball between the lines, and is a set piece specialist. However he is sometimes labored in his movement and easily dispossessed.

His age also means he is likely to only have one or two good years left in his tank.

Alongside Pjanic in midfield, Liverpool’s Georginio Wijnaldum has been heavily linked with a move to the Camp Nou, according to The Guardian.

Wijnaldum is familiar with Koeman’s style of play having been a key part in the Dutch national team, managed by Koeman, over the past two years, and will likely play in a more advanced role like he has done for his country should he leave England for Spain.

Dembele and Griezmann will form two thirds of Barcelona’s expensive, but underwhelming attacking lineup.

Dembele has suffered with countless injury problems since his $US164 million move from Borussia Dortmund in 2017, limiting him to just 35 La Liga starts, while Griezmann failed to impress in his debut season following a $US142 million switch from Atletico Madrid last summer.

Between them up-top, Barcelona has been linked with a move for Inter Milan striker Lautauro Martinez, according to FourFourTwo.

However, given the turmoil at the club and the departure of Messi, who is Martinez’s teammate for the Argentina national team, the highly rated 23-year-old could instead choose Manchester City, with coach Pep Guardiola eyeing him as a replacement for the ageing Sergio Aguero.

20-year-old Francisco Trincao, who signed for Barcelona from SC Braga in January, but only joined up with the club this week, could be thrust into the spotlight should Barcelona fail to sign another forward.

At the back, Manchester City youngster Eric Garcia and Valencia’s Jose Gaya have been touted as replacements for Alba and Pique, reports Diario Sport.

