Lionel Messi's Gorgeous Stoppage Time Goal Destroyed Iran's World Cup Hopes

After 90 minutes it looked like Iran was going to pull of a huge upset with a scoreless tie that would have kept their World Cup hopes alive. But in the first minute of stoppage time, Lionel Messi dashed those dreams with a gorgeous goal from distance.

Iran still has a shot to advance to the knockout stage. But now they need a huge upset win against Bosnia-Herzegovina in their final match and even that might not be enough. If they had tied Argentina, Iran could have potentially moved on with just a tie in their final match.

Iran was actually the better side in the second half with several good scoring opportunities. But Messi final found some space and curled the ball into the back of the net with his always dangerous left foot.

Messi’s shot came from 5 yards outside of the box.

Iran had two players on Messi and another seven players in the box desperately trying to keep the game scoreless.

Much like Messi’s goal in Argentina’s first match, he never takes his eyes off the ball. He just knows where he is on the pitch and where the goal is.

The ball was just out of reach of the Iranian keeper.

And the celebration was on for the people of Argentina.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.