LIONEL MESSI: How The New Highest-Paid Soccer Player In The World Spends His Millions

Lionel Messi signed a new contract last week that will make him the highest-paid soccer player in the world at $27 million per year.

Going into the 2014 World Cup at age 26, Messi is already considered one of the best players ever and is already making $US40+ million with endorsements.

Despite that wealth and advertising exposure, he’s is one of the most private people in the sport.

He drives a $US200,000 car and lives in a nice house, but there may not be a more unknowable athlete in the world than Messi.

