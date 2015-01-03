Lionel Messi Shows Off Ridiculous Ball Control On Japanese Game Show

Lionel Messi has long wowed soccer fans with his insane ball control, corralling passes from every angle and bringing them gently under control.

A Japanese game show tried testing just how good Messi is by having him kick the ball over an 18-meter bar — about 60 feet — running underneath, and controlling it on the other side.

Sure enough, Messi twice kicks it easily over the bar, runs to the other side, and controls the ball without letting it hit the ground.





Watch the entire video below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

