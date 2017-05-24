Lionel Messi's 21-month prison sentence in tax-fraud case is upheld, but he is not expected to serve any prison time

The Supreme Court in Spain has upheld a 21-month prison sentence for Argentine football star Lionel Messi and his father in the appeal of their tax-fraud case. Neither, however, is expected to serve any time behind bars.

According to a Reuters report, sentences under two years in length in Spain can be served as probation.

Messi and his father were also fined 2 million euros ($US2.2 million) each.

Messi and his father were charged with using tax havens in Uruguay and Belize and shell companies in the UK and Switzerland to avoid paying taxes. It is believed that the pair avoided paying 4.1 million euros ($US4.6 million) in taxes.

NOW WATCH: We took an intense yoga lesson from a WWE legend



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.