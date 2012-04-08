Lionel Messi Played A Game Of 'Anything You Can Do, I Can Do Better'

Cork Gaines
Lionel Messi

Photo: GolTV

Barcelona and Real Madrid are easily the two best teams in the Spanish Liga.So when Barςa faced Real Zaragoza, a team that is currently 18th out of 20 teams, this was supposed to be a laugher. And by the end it was.

But before Barςa was able to pull away late, the upset-minded Real Zaragoza took a 1-0 lead on a goal by Carlos Aranda that left some shaking their heads.

But then the Lionel Messi show started, and as usual, his go-ahead goal was a thing of pure beauty.

Now check out how these compared to Messi's 5-goal performance in the Champions League

Here Are All Five Goals Scored By Lionel Messi Today In The Champions League

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.