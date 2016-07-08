The ball from Lionel Messi's infamous missed penalty kick is being sold for a ridiculous amount of money

Lionel Messi missed a crucial penalty kick that cost Argentina a chance to win Copa America. While that miss benefited Chile, who went on to win the tournament, a fan is also about to cash in.

According to Goal.com, the Chilean supporter who caught the ball that Lionel Messi sent over the crossbar will auction it off and is set to make an insane amount of money.

According to the report, the seller will make at least €27,000 (US$30,000).

Considering it’s a simple soccer ball, selling it would normally yield no more than $50. However, not only did this one help make Chile the champions of South America, it may also be the last ball ever kicked by Messi as a member of the Argentina National Team.

Pedro Vasquez, the fan who caught the ball, wants to sell it because, as he told MARCA, “The truth is that if the ball becomes any more valuable, it would be a risk to have it in my house.”

Messi announced his retirement from the National Team after losing the Copa America Final, the third major tournament final that he’s lost in a row. So, whoever ends up buying that ball at auction will end up with a piece of history.

Here is the kick.





