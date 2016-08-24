Lionel Messi's boyhood club wants to bring him back home after the 2018 World Cup

Lionel Messi is at the height of his playing career, as he’s been for the past several years. But despite all his success at FC Barcelona, one of the world’s biggest clubs, Messi’s boyhood club is “hopeful” of pulling off a seemingly impossible move for the Argentine striker to bring him back home to Argentina after the 2018 World Cup.

Many people forget that FC Barcelona wasn’t the first club Messi played for, as he began at Newell’s Old Boys in Argentina before leaving in 2000 as a 13-year-old for FC Barcelona’s world-famous academy La Masia. That move came wwith the added bonus of moving to a place where a hormone deficiency that was threatening to stunt his growth could be treated.

According to ESPNFC, however, Newell’s wants to bring Messi home and they feel that having the world’s best player on their roster would do wonders for bolstering their team’s performance. The article brings to light the financial difficulties that Newell’s Old Boys are suffering through at the moment and how the club’s vice-president, Cristian D’Amico believes that having Messi at the club would turn everything around.

ESPNFC quotes D’Amico, who says, “Imagine a game with Messi in the Coloso [Estadio Marcelo Bielsa], with the press around the world, the sponsors who would come… that would make a difference and economically, apart from the sentimental value, it could make a big difference to cleaning up the debts.”

Messi has previously said multiple times that he’d love to return to Argentina one day and that the only Argentine club he’d play for would be Newell’s Old Boys, but D’Amico makes the point that the club must “change a lot in the next two years” to make any such deal a reality.

It’s maybe the longest of long shots to expect Messi to leave FC Barcelona at only 31 years old considering the way he’s always played, but the sentimentality of returning to where he started might be the only way that a deal like this gets done.

