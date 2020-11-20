Barcelona must turn Lionel Messi into a footballing Michael Jordan by giving him a 'life project' to keep him in Spain, a club presidential candidate says

FC Barcelona must make Lionel Messi its Michael Jordan in order to keep him at the club, says presidential candidate Jordi Farre.

Messi unsuccessfully tried to leave Barcelona in the summer after falling out with then-President Josep Maria Bartomeu.

“Messi has to be offered a life project,” said Farre. “We have to turn Messi into Barca’s Jordan.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

FC Barcelona must make Lionel Messi its Michael Jordan in order to keep him at the club, says presidential candidate Jordi Farre.

Messi unsuccessfully tried to force a move away from the Camp Nou in the summer after falling out with President Josep Maria Bartomeu, who subsequently resigned in October.

The election for Bartomeu’s successor is set to be held on January 24, with the priority for candidates to now prevent Messi from leaving in the summer when his contract expires.

“Doubting what Messi has given us is even in bad taste,” Farre told Radio show Esport3.

“Messi has to be offered a life project. We have to turn Messi into Barca’s Jordan. We are working to offer Messi a project in the institutional life of the club.”

What Farre means by a “life project” for Messi is unclear, however the 45-year-old insists he has already spoken to the player’s representatives about the offer.

“We have already spoken with Messi’s environment,” he said. “We have a proposal. The offer is not economic.

“Leo has already made a lot of money. It is a love story. I am sure I have a project that will convince Messi.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.