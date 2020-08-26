Lionel Messi has declared his intention to leave FC Barcelona in a shocking move

Lionel Messi is leaving FC Barcelona.

On Tuesday, the six-time Ballon d’Or winner declared his intention to part ways with the club after weeks of speculation that he could depart for another team.

Multiple sources as well as the club itself confirmed that the Argentinian superstar plans to activate a clause to terminate his contract with the club unilaterally.

BOOM!

According to Argentinian TyC Sports, Messi has officially communicated to Barcelona that he will activate a clause to end unilaterally his contract! — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) August 25, 2020

Ojo !!! Leo Messi acaba de comunicar al Barcelona vía burofax que quiere abandonar el club. El jugador argentino se acogería a la cláusula que le permite rescindir el contrato unilateralmente. — Alfredo Martínez (@Alfremartinezz) August 25, 2020

Confirmadísimo: Messi le comunicó al Barcelona que se va de Barcelona. Todos los detalles en #90minutosFox — Cholo Sottile (@marcelosottile) August 25, 2020

Breaking: Barcelona confirms that Lionel Messi has told the club he wants to leave. pic.twitter.com/5P4riZQ9hi — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 25, 2020

The shocking announcement came after weeks of speculation that he could depart for another team. Messi had told Barcelona’s new coach he was closer to leaving than staying and didn’t “clearly” see his future with Barça.

Manchester City was reportedly interested in acquiring the speedy 33-year-old but is still deliberating whether or not they can afford the massive investment involved in bringing him into their fold. Paris Saint-Germain – one of the few other clubs on the planet that can actually pay his massive paycheck – may bring Messi on to pair him with fellow international superstars Neymar and Paul Pogba.

AP Images/Joan Monfort

Where Messi decides to land still remains to be seen, but whichever team earns his services will be taking on one of the most talented football stars ever to play the game. He’s won more Ballon d’Or trophies than any other athlete in history and a record six European Golden Shoes.

While with Barcelona – where he’s played his entire professional career – Messi led the club to four UEFA Champions League titles, six Copas del Rey, and 10 La Liga titles.

