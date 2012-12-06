Lionel Messi Stretchered Off The Field With A Knee Injury One Goal Shy Of The All-Time Record For Goals In A Season

Sad stuff from the Champions League match between Barcelona and Benfica today.
Barca had already clinched a spot in the knockout stages, so Lionel Messi started the game on the bench. He came in late, twisted his knee awkwardly on a shot, and was stretchered off.
Messi is one goal away from tying Gerd Muller’s 40-year-old, all-time record for goals in a season (85).
Let’s hope he’s OK:
Please enable Javascript to watch this video
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.