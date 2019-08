Lionel Messi is the highest-paid soccer player in the world and it's not even close

Lionel Messi made $US71 million (€65 million) in total earnings in 2014, making him the highest-paid soccer player in the world according to a France Football report (via ESPNFC.com).

Messi’s total earnings include $US31 million (€28 million) in endorsements, including deals with Turkish Airlines and EA Sports, and $US39 million (€36 million) in salary with FC Barcelona in Spain’s La Liga. The salary makes Messi the highest-paid athlete in team sports based on salary alone.

Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi’s rival with Real Madrid, is the second-highest-paid soccer player with total earnings of $US59 million (€54 million).

Here is the top ten:

Lional Messi, FC Barcelona (Spain) — $US71 million (€65 million) Cristiano Ronaldo, Real Madrid (Spain) — $US59 million (€54 million) Neymar Jr, FC Barcelona (Spain) — $US40.0 million (€36.5 million) Thiago Silva, Paris Saint-Germain (France) — $US30.1 million (€27.5 million) Robin Van Persie, Manchester United (England) — $US28.1 million (€25.6 million) Gareth Bale, Real Madrid (Spain) — $US26.1 million (€23.8 million) Wayne Rooney, Manchester United (England) — $US24.7 million (€22.5 million) Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Paris Saint-Germain (France) — $US23.6 million (€21.5 million) Sergio Agüero, Manchester City (England) — $US23.3 million (€21.2 million) Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich (Germany) — $US22.2 million (€20.2 million)

