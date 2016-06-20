How Lionel Messi, one of the world's highest-paid sports stars, spends his millions

Lionel Messi is the second highest-paid athlete in the world — after fellow footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, according to Forbes.
For one of the richest sportsmen ever, Messi is surprisingly private — preferring to let his football skills do the talking.
But no-one earns that much money without using some of it.
Keep scrolling to see what Barcelona and Argentina’s greatest player spends his hard-earned cash on:
Messi made $81.4 million (£56.1 million) last year, the most of any sportsman apart from Cristiano Ronaldo (pictured on the right).
Messi is so valuable to Barcelona that if he leaves, the club that acquires him will have to pay a $340 million (£240 million) buyout.
And he's been known to take the occasional private plane, like when he went to the Ballon d'Or gala in Zurich.
Messi rarely makes the news for anything other than football, but he was recently in court for allegedly not paying enough taxes.
We get the occasional glimpse into Messi's lavish side, like when he wore a polka-dot suit to an awards ceremony.
Christof Koepsel/Getty Images
Claudio Villa/Getty Images
Or when he agreed to have a gold cast of his foot made and sold to support Japanese tsunami relief (it went for $5 million).
But unlike other modern athletes, he's not actively concerned with using his personal life to grow his brand. His Instagram is pretty chill.
Since we know virtually nothing of Messi off the field, we focus solely on his brilliance on the field.
Getty Images
